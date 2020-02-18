Wolves Add Glass, Whitecloud

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that center Cody Glass and defenseman Zach Whitecloud have been reassigned to the team by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

The 20-year-old Glass has spent nearly all of his rookie season with Vegas. He has produced five goals and seven assists in 39 appearances for the Golden Knights -- and notched one goal and one assist on Feb. 13 in his lone Wolves game this year.

Glass made his professional debut with the Wolves last April and contributed three goals and two assists in six regular-season games. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native then delivered seven goals and eight assists in 22 postseason games while helping the Wolves reach the 2019 Calder Cup Finals.

Whitecloud returns to the Wolves after playing seven games this month for Vegas. The 23-year-old Brandon, Manitoba, native registered a +3 plus/minus rating and four penalty minutes as the Golden Knights fashioned a 4-2-1 record in his appearances.

Whitecloud, who led the American Hockey League last year with a +39 plus/minus rating, has posted two goals and five assists in 35 Wolves games this season.

