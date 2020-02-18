Wolves Add Glass, Whitecloud
February 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that center Cody Glass and defenseman Zach Whitecloud have been reassigned to the team by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.
The 20-year-old Glass has spent nearly all of his rookie season with Vegas. He has produced five goals and seven assists in 39 appearances for the Golden Knights -- and notched one goal and one assist on Feb. 13 in his lone Wolves game this year.
Glass made his professional debut with the Wolves last April and contributed three goals and two assists in six regular-season games. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native then delivered seven goals and eight assists in 22 postseason games while helping the Wolves reach the 2019 Calder Cup Finals.
Whitecloud returns to the Wolves after playing seven games this month for Vegas. The 23-year-old Brandon, Manitoba, native registered a +3 plus/minus rating and four penalty minutes as the Golden Knights fashioned a 4-2-1 record in his appearances.
Whitecloud, who led the American Hockey League last year with a +39 plus/minus rating, has posted two goals and five assists in 35 Wolves games this season.
The Wolves return to the Allstate Arena ice at 11 a.m. Thursday for a School-Day Game with the Grand Rapids Griffins. They also host the Rockford IceHogs in an Illinois Lottery Cup clash at 3 p.m. Sunday. For tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2020
- Roadrunners Weekly: February 18 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sens to Welcome Smyth as Part of History of AHL Night - Belleville Senators
- Condors Home for Two Huge Crowds this Weekend - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolves Add Glass, Whitecloud - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Recall Scarfo, Reassign Hawkins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: February 18, 2020 - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Weekly: Hershey Looks to Hold Top Spot Amid Divisional Play - Hershey Bears
- Russell Dickerson to Perform Post-Game Saturday Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens to Welcome Smith as Part of History of AHL Night - Belleville Senators
- Coyotes Recall Aaron Ness from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekly: Penguins Steady in Playoff Hunt as Three-In-Three Approaches - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Donate Life Awareness Night February 28 - Syracuse Crunch
- 'Canes Acquire Keane from Rangers - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Finish Illinois Road Trip, Host San Antonio - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rangers Acquire Forward Julien Gauthier - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Florida Panthers Recall Aleksi Saarela from Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Kaut from Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Tucson Concludes Gem Show Road Trip In San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Win Second-Straight, Down Tucson 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Wolves Add Glass, Whitecloud
- Chicago Wolves Insider: Comeback Wolves
- Coghlan, Wolves Mash Monsters
- Wolves Dropped by Griffins
- Wolves Score Five Straight to Win