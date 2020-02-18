Florida Panthers Recall Aleksi Saarela from Springfield

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled forward Aleksi Saarela from Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Saarela, 23, has appeared in three games with Florida this season. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound native of Helsinki, Finland, also played in 43 games for Springfield (AHL), recording 31 points (12-19-31), and five games for the Rockford Ice Hogs (AHL), notching one assist.

Saarela has played in 195 career regular season AHL games over four seasons (2016-17 to 2019-20) for Springfield, Rockford, and the Charlotte Checkers, producing 139 total points (73-66-139). He won the 2019 Calder Cup with Charlotte, notching 15 points (7-8-15) over 17 postseason games.

Florida acquired Saarela from the Chicago Blackhawks on October 22, 2019, in exchange for defenseman Ian McCoshen. He was originally selected by the New York Rangers in the third round (89th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

