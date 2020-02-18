Sens to Welcome Smith as Part of History of AHL Night

American Hockey League Hall of Famer Brad Smyth will be in attendance Friday night when the Belleville Senators host the Utica Comets.

Smyth will be available as part of a first intermission meet-and-greet as part of History of the American Hockey League presented by Gay Lea.

The 46-year-old played 88 NHL games, 12 of which came with Ottawa during the 2002-03 season. However, he made his name in the AHL where he scored 326 goals and tallied 667 points in 610 games. He won a Calder Cup in 2000 with Hartford and was the league's MVP in 1995-96 after scoring 68 goals with Carolina. Since his 126 point season that year, no player has surpassed that point total in a season since.

He was part of the 2019 AHL Hall of Fame class while his 667 points are the 30th most in AHL history. The Ottawa native is one of six AHL players ever to hit the 50-goal mark twice and one of seven players ever to lead the league in goals on two separate occasions.

Tickets for Friday's game, which sees the North Division Senators battle the third-placed Comets, are available.

