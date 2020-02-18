'Canes Acquire Keane from Rangers

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Joey Keane from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Julien Gauthier.

Keane, 20, has registered 30 points (8g, 22a) in 49 AHL games with Hartford this season. Among all rookie AHL defensemen, he ranks first in goals, fourth in points and tied for fourth in assists. The 6'0", 187-pound blueliner was selected to the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge, representing the Atlantic Division. The Chicago, Ill., native posted 102 points (21g, 81a) in 195 career OHL games with Barrie and London from 2016-19. Keane was drafted by the Rangers in the third round, 88th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Gauthier, 22, posted one assist in five NHL games with Carolina this season, making his NHL debut on Oct. 11 against the New York Islanders. The 6'4", 226-pound forward registered 103 points (69g, 34a) in 184 career AHL games with Charlotte and tallied eight points (5g, 3a) during the 2019 AHL Playoffs as the Checkers won their first-ever Calder Cup Championship. The Pointe-aux-Trembles, Que., native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the first round, 21st overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

