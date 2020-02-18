Tucson Concludes Gem Show Road Trip In San Jose

Despite battling back from two goals against in the first 65 seconds of Monday's meeting, the Roadrunners concluded their Gem Show Road Trip with a 6-3 defeat in San Jose.

As mentioned, two goals inside of the games opening 1:05 in favor of the Barracuda, setting the Roadrunners behind from the get-go.

Those two goals would not be the deciding factor in the contest though, as Tucson would battle their way back to eventually tie the game in the second period. The first of two goals for the Roadrunners came from Hudson Fasching, who returned to the lineup after missing his first game of the season Saturday night in Stockton.

The goal was a must-see, as the second-year Roadrunner executes the simple plays of getting the puck deep and staying after it on the forecheck, which he then follows by barreling over the puck carrier, turning, firing and scoring. One of the best solo efforts of the season got the Roadrunners on the board 14:08 into the contest.

Down one at the first intermission, Tucson evened the score just over five minutes into the second with a Jordan Gross one-timer. The defenseman picked up a puck in his own end during the final seconds of four-on-four play and as Jon Martin exited the penalty box, Gross carried the puck up ice before slamming on the breaks to setup the abbreviated power play. Following touches from Andy Miele and Kyle Capobianco, the AHL All-Star put one on a tee for Gross' 9thof the year.

The two sides played with a tied score for over ten minutes before then trading three goals in the final 3:32 of the second. San Jose's pair sandwiched a second of the night from Hudson Fasching, who made another strong individual effort to score shorthanded for Tucson. An attacking San Jose skater couldn't handle a pass to the glove-side of Ivan Prosvetov, one that Fasching jumped on before going 180 feet the other way. Beau Bennett joined the big winger on the rush and at the far blue line Fasching made a poke play to get the puck to Bennett coming down the right side and to conclude Bennett would feed Fasching the puck back for a slam dunk 18th of the year.

Due to the response just 62 seconds after Hudson's second of the night, San Jose took a 4-3 lead into the second intermission, one they wouldn't give up.

Tucson had chances in the third but the next goal ultimately came from the Barracuda once again, giving them a two goal advantage. An empty net goal for them concluded the night at a 6-3 final.

Ivan Prosvetov took the loss for Tucson with five goals against on 26 shots.

The Roadrunners will now travel back to Arizona Tuesday before hosting the Stockton Heat Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena.

THEY SAID IT

"It was a tough game tonight. We lost bounces and we were two inches away a few times. We were two inches away from making a play, two inches away from making a block. We need to be fighting for those few inches these last 20 games or so down the stretch to make sure we maintain our top spot for playoffs. That's the message to the team right now, we need to be fighting for every inch."

Roadrunners goal-scorer Hudson Fasching expressing some honest remarks following the final horn.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

It was another showing of resiliency for the group to not just fall over after the two early goals. The team battled back, not letting those two goals be the difference.

One can sense that the team knows just how tight the Pacific Division standings are and efforts like tonight against the team ranking 31 out of 31 isn't going to help their cause.

