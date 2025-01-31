Weekend Preview: January 31st - February 1st

January 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release









Victoria Royals battle the Spokane Chiefs

(Victoria Royals) Victoria Royals battle the Spokane Chiefs(Victoria Royals)

This week, the Victoria Royals are continuing their three-game road trip with a match against the Spokane Chiefs. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 pm at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, Jan. 31. The following night, they will visit the Portland Winterhawks at 6:00 pm to round out the trip.

Friday's contest will be the first meeting between the two sides this season. In the 2023-24 season, the Royals split the four-game series with the Chiefs (2-2-0-0). The Royals are also seeking their first win in Spokane since Jan. 6, 2023, where they defeated the Chiefs 6-3.

On Wednesday the Royals began their road trip with a match against the Kelowna Rockets, defeating their divisional rival 11-1. 17-year-old Cole Reschny led the way with five points in the match, ten other Royals players would tally points as well. Teydon Trembecky netted his second hat-trick of the season, while new additions Brandon Lisowsky and Kenta Isogai combined for seven points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Cole Reschny - Reschny has been on a tear through the back half of January, culminating with a five-point performance on Wednesday night in Kelowna. So far this season, the Macklin native has totaled 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) through 42 outings. Over his last seven games, Reschny has amassed 15 points with four multi-point efforts.

SPOKANE

Andrew Cristall - The WHL's leading scorer and Washington Capitals prospect has had a strong year. In 35 outings, Cristall has posted 78 points (31 goals, 47 assists). Cristall has put together 22 multi-point efforts this season and has been held scoreless in only five matches. He was acquired by the Chiefs via trade on Jan. 8.

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (26W-13L-3OTL-5SOL-TP60) - 2nd in Western Conference

SPOKANE - (30W-16L-0OTL-0SOL-TP60) - 3rd in Western Conference

PORTLAND - (27W-16L-2OTL-1SOL-TP57) - 4th in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

January, 31 @ SPO - 7:05 pm

February, 1 @ POR - 6:00 pm

February, 4 v. KEL - 7:05 pm

February, 5 v. KEL - 7:05 pm

February, 7 @ TC - 7:05 pm

WATCH & LISTEN

Radio broadcast

All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.

Online video stream

All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.