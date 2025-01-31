Hurricanes Announce Shane Scores for Maia Campaign

January 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced that forward Shane Smith will donate $25 per point to the Canadian CMV Foundation this season. The donation is in honour of his niece, Maia, who was diagnosed with CMV at birth.

"My family and I didn't know much about congenital CMV (cCMV) until my niece was diagnosed with it at birth. We were shocked to learn that up to 1 in 200 Canadian newborns are affected by cCMV during pregnancy, and that 1 in 5 cases result in a lifelong disability," shares Smith. "My family and I are committed to raising awareness about cCMV and supporting organizations. I'm thankful for the opportunity to help spread the word."

The Canadian CMV Foundation is a national charity dedicated to preventing congenital CMV (cCMV) infections and enhancing the well-being of those impacted.

"It is an incredible honour to be chosen by the Lethbridge Hurricanes, and we are especially grateful to Shane Smith for his support," said Rob Tétrault, president and co-founder of the Canadian CMV Foundation. "Congenital CMV (cCMV) is the leading infectious cause of birth defects in Canada, yet it remains largely unknown to the public, with only a small percentage of women having heard of it. This lack of awareness can have serious consequences for families, as cCMV can lead to lifelong health challenges for affected children. With the generous support of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, we can further our mission to raise awareness and provide vital resources to those impacted by congenital CMV."

The donation is retroactively applied starting from when Smith joined the Hurricanes in early October. With seven goals and ten assists in 38 games, the donation total has already reached $425.

The Hurricanes organization will match Smith's donation during the season.

"We are so proud of our players and their continued leadership on and off the ice," said Hurricanes General Manager of Business Operations, Terry Huisman. "It's great to see the initiatives they create and watching them grow as community members lending their voice and platform to raising funds and awareness for causes they believe in. We are proud to match Shane's donation to the Canadian CMV Foundation."

If you would like to donate alongside Shane Smith and the Lethbridge Hurricanes, contact Kathy at the Lethbridge Hurricanes office by calling 403-380-7507.

