Warriors Upset Wheat Kings in a Shootout

January 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - Matthew Hutchison made 42 saves in regulation and overtime and another three in the shootout, leading the Warriors to a 4-3 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Early in the first period, the Warriors were forced to the penalty kill. Brandon had pressure but no shots on the net. After serving his penalty, Connor Schmidt burst out of the penalty box and jumped on a loose puck high in the Moose Jaw zone.

Schmidt raced up the ice on a breakaway and finished with a shot over the glove of goalie Ethan Eskit, scoring his seventh goal of the year.

Brandon responded four minutes later when Matteo Michels chipped a loose puck over the Warrior goal line.

However, the Warriors answered back with over six minutes remaining. Krzysztof Macias created a turnover high in the Moose Jaw zone and then burst up the ice on the breakaway. Macias snapped a shot past the blocker of Eskit to give the Warriors the lead.

Less than a minute later, the Warriors drove north up the ice. Owen Berge brought the puck across Brandon's right line and then moved it to the middle of the ice for Riley Thorpe. Trailing the play was 16-year-old affiliated player Carson Deichert, he took a pass from Thorpe and then drove inside the left circle where he scored his first WHL goal to put Moose Jaw up by two.

Brandon pressed in the late stages of the first period, they pulled within one on a goal from Luke Shipley with two and a half minutes remaining.

After a scoreless second period, Brandon drove the Moose Jaw net early in the third period, a goal mouth scramble eventually led to a Carter Klippenstein goal for the Wheat Kings, tying the game at three.

For the rest of the third period, the Warriors leaned on Hutchison who made 10 saves in the frame to keep the game locked and eventually sent it to overtime.

In the extra frame, the Warriors pushed the pace and tossed four shots on the net but could not pick up a game-winner.

Moving to the shootout, both teams were turned away in the first two rounds. In the third round, the Warriors turned to 17-year-old Luke Moroz who was able to convert to put Moose Jaw in the driver's seat.

Brandon sent out defenceman Luke Shipley to try and tie the skills competition, but he was stopped by Hutchison, who picked up his first win with the Warriors.

The Warriors weekend continues Saturday in downtown Moose Jaw with their second game of the year against the Red Deer Rebels. Sunday the squad will head north to Saskatoon to take on the Blades.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.