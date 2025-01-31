Oil Kings Looking for Revenge against Hitmen

January 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back on home ice tonight looking for some revenge as they take on the Calgary Hitmen.

Back on Wednesday, January 29, the Hitmen defeated the Oil Kings 6-0, the first time the Oil Kings have been shutout this season. The seasons series now sits 3-1 for the Hitmen with four more meetings to take place before the end of the season. Tonight also marks the second of three meetings in a ten-day span between the Central Division foes.

Offensively in the season series, the Oil Kings are led by Gavin Hodnett and Blake Fiddler who each have three points. Meanwhile, Connor Hvidston leads the Hitmen in the series with six points through the four games.

Heading into this weekend's action, the Oil Kings are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 25-18-1-2, good for 53 points. Edmonton will look draw on their solid play at home, going 15-7-0-1, and outscoring their opponents by a +26 margin this season.

Calgary has now won five games in a row and are 29-12-3-2 on the season, sitting third in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Game time from Rogers Place is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (39, 23-36-59)

Gavin Hodnett (46, 20-26-46)

Roan Woodward (46, 17-25-42)

Lukas Sawchyn (46, 11-26-37)

Adam Jecho (35, 13-19-32)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Adam Jecho is 11 games away from 100 in the WHL and 21 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 18 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 19 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 20 points away from 100 in the WHL

Hitmen Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Ben Kindel (45, 27-51-79)

Oliver Tulk (46, 27-49-76)

Connor Hvidston (46, 13-29-42)

Carter Yakemchuk (34, 15-23-38)

Carson Wetsch (46, 21-14-35)

