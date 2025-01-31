Rebels Shut Out Pats, 3-0

Regina, Sask. - The Red Deer Rebels blanked the Regina Pats 3-0 on Friday night at the Brandt Centre.

Rebels 16-year-old goaltender Peyton Shore made 18 saves for his first career shutout, breaking Red Deer's two game skid.

The Rebels scored a goal in all three periods. Talan Brigley opened the scoring less than two minutes into the first. Kalan Lind added an insurance goal in the second period before Derek Thurston put things away with an empty netter late in the third.

FINAL SCORE: Rebels 3, Pats 0

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Rebels at 1:27 - Talon Brigley (6), assisted by Doogan Pederson & Brett Calhoun // Pederson's shot from the middle point deflected off of Brigley and past the Pats netminder to make it 1-0 Rebels.

Second Period

2-0: Rebels at 5:10 - Kalan Lind (5), assisted by Doogan Pederson & Ty Coupland // Lind's initial shot was kicked out by Pyne but he picked up his rebound and tucked the puck past the outstretched Pats netminder to make it 2-0 Rebels.

Third Period

3-0: Rebels at 19:29 - Derek Thurston (6), assisted by Matthew Gard (EN) // Gard won a defensive zone face-off to Thurston who hit the empty net from his own net.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 6-10-2-18 | Red Deer - 9-6-6-21

PP: Regina - 0/6 | Red Deer - 0/4

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (18 saves / 20 shots)

Red Deer: Peyton Shore (18 saves / 18 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Peyton Shore (18 saves, SO) - Rebels

Second: Kelton Pyne (18 saves) - Pats

Third: Doogan Pederson (2A) - Rebels

JUST NOTES

The Pats were shutout for the third time this season. Regina is 2-1 against the Rebels this season. The Pats fall to 13-28-4-2 while the Rebels improve to 17-25-4-2.

COMING UP

The Pats are in action tomorrow night, Saturday, February 1, when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings. Get your tickets at ReginaPats.com.

