Wheat Kings Come Back To Claim Single Point Against Moose Jaw

January 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

As was the case against the Red Deer Rebels, the Wheat Kings had a rough first period but battled back. This time, however, there was no offensive eruption on the scoresheet.

Matteo Michels, Luke Shipley, and Carter Klippenstein all scored, but the Wheat Kings fell 4-3 in the shootout to the Moose Jaw Warriors. Ethan Eskit made 23 saves, while at the other end Matthew Hutchison stopped 42 of 45.

"The first period was the difference in the game," said head coach and GM Marty Murray. "We were careless at the blue line twice, we gave up two breakaways and they scored on both. At this point in the season, at this level, it can't happen and it's happened too much."

Just after the first Wheat Kings' power play expired, the Warriors opened the scoring. Connor Schmidt, who had been in the box, found a bouncing puck and pulled away, finishing high glove-side for the first goal of the game.

The Wheat Kings got an answer. Shipley fired a puck through traffic, and Michels was perched right on top of the crease, ready to battle for it. He won that battle, and snuck the puck home.

Moose Jaw suddenly roared to life, however. First, Krzysztof Macias won a battle at the Warriors' blue line and went in and scored on their second breakaway of the game. Then, working a 3-on-2, the Warriors sent the puck to rookie Carson Deichert, who showed off his snipers touch with his first WHL goal.

Another answer came before the period was out, and it was Shipley who provided it again. This time, he took a pass from behind the net from Dominik Petr and sent it straight to the top corner to get the Wheat Kings back within one.

The Wheat Kings piled up shots in the second period, tacking on 16 more for a total of 30. Hutchison, however, came up with some highlight reel stops for the Warriors to keep it a 3-2 game.

Early in the third, the Wheat Kings finally tied the game back up. Klippenstein drove the net and could not force the puck on goal, but did get it to Michels. Michels sent it right back to him, and Klippenstein chopped home the tying goal.

Regulation proved not to be enough, and the two teams headed to overtime tied at three. But even overtime solved nothing. Only one man scored in the shootout, and it was Luke Moroz for the Warriors to give them a 4-3 win.

The Wheat Kings hit Highway 1 and travel east, but not all the way home. They'll meet the Regina Pats tomorrow at 7:00.

