Pats Announce Details for Indigenous Celebration Night on February 7 vs. Wenatchee

January 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - For a second straight season, the Regina Pats, in partnership with George Gordon Developments Ltd., are proud to announce details for their upcoming Indigenous Celebration Night, which will take place on Friday, February 7 when the Pats host the Wenatchee Wild at the Brandt Centre.

"We are deeply honored to host the Indigenous Celebration Game for the second year in a row, providing our community with an opportunity to feel proud and connected," said Josh Montana, Director of Business Development & Strategy, George Gordon Developments Ltd. "This event is not only about celebrating our traditions and culture, but about creating a space where everyone can come together, share joy, and strengthen the bonds that unite us all."

This special event is part of the team's ongoing efforts to celebrate and honour Indigenous culture, heritage, and community contributions. The evening will feature a variety of programming designed to highlight the rich traditions and stories of Indigenous peoples, while fostering greater awareness and understanding among fans.

"Everyone is welcome," added Montana. "Come join us for a great hockey game and celebration of our culture. I am grateful for our continued partnership with the Regina Pats and the dedication to making the game of hockey more inclusive and welcoming for Indigenous people."

Key Highlights of Indigenous Celebration Night:

Opening Ceremony : The night will begin with an opening ceremony featuring traditional Indigenous drumming and a territorial acknowledgment to recognize the land and peoples of Treaty 4.

Special Guest Performances : Indigenous performers from Treaty 4 territory will showcase their talents with an intermission drum, dance and singing performance creating a unique atmosphere and engaging fans in the celebration of Indigenous culture.

Custom Jerseys : The Pats players will wear specially designed Indigenous-themed jerseys during the game, featuring artwork by local Indigenous artists. These jerseys will be auctioned off after the game with net proceeds benefiting the SCEP Centre Society of Regina Early Intervention & Training Services.

Community Engagement : Chief Shawn Longman of George Gordon First Nation, along with George Gordon Developments executives, will be honoured in a pre-game ceremony, as well as First Nation Flag Bearers and a seventh skater.

Cree Language Integration : Irvin Montana will provide in-venue public address reads in Cree throughout the game.

Merchandise: Special Pats-themed Indigenous Celebration Night merchandise will be available for purchase at the Pats Store, with proceeds going to the SCEP Centre Society of Regina Early Intervention & Training Services.

"We are excited to once again host our annual Indigenous Celebration Night in partnership with George Gordon Developments Ltd., and provide a platform to honour and celebrate the rich cultural heritage and history of Indigenous peoples," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "This night will be an opportunity for our organization, fans, and community to come together and show support, respect, and appreciation for Indigenous language, song, dance, drumming, as well as teachings and traditions."

For more information about Indigenous Celebration Night, including ticket details and the full schedule of activities, please visit www.reginapats.com or follow the Pats on social media.

