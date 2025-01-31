Hitmen Win Over Oil Kings, 5-2

January 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Edmonton, AB - The Calgary Hitmen completed a home and home sweep of the Edmonton Oil Kings with a 5-2 victory at Rogers Place on Friday night.

The Hitmen pounced on Edmonton early, building a 2-0 lead less than seven minutes into the opening period on a pair of goals by Ben Kindel. Connor Hvidston then added a power play tally in the middle frame to extend the lead to 3-0.

After Edmonton responded with goals from Adam Jecho and Miroslav Holinka less than five minutes into the third period the Hitmen erased any thoughts of an Oil Kings comeback when Carson Wetsch and Ethan Moore responded with goals of their own.

Fresh off a 25-save shutout performance over Edmonton on Wednesday, Hitmen goaltender Daniel Hauser was rock solid again making 29 saves to pick up the victory. Aside from Kindel's two-goal outing, Oliver Tulk (1g, 1a) and Connor Hvidston (1g, 1a) also recorded multi-point games for the Hitmen with Hvidston hitting the 200-career point milestone in his Western Hockey League career.

Calgary's next four games are all at home starting Sunday, Feb. 2 against the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes. Game time is 2:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome for the PAW Patrol game, part of RE/MAX Presents Nickelodeon Nights in support of the Children's Miracle Network. The Hitmen will wear PAW Patrol themed jerseys which will be sold at elevateacutions.com to support the Alberta Children's Hospital. Co-branded PAW Patrol and Hitmen youth t-shirts will also be available for purchase from the CGY Team Stores. The first 1,000 fans in the building when doors open at 1:00 p.m. will receive a FREE mini stick while 2,000 Hitmen & PAW Patrol themed posters will also be given away. Watch for Fire and EMS First Responder vehicles on the west tarmac and for PAW Patrol characters Chase and Marshall who will be in attendance. There will also be puppies on the concourse from the Alberta Animals Rescue Crew Society (AARCS).

Keep in mind it's another Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential. In addition to $3 sips and snacks all game long, look for family fun entertainment on the west concourse plus $6 Hitmen Happy Hour food and drink deals throughout the day and a post-game family skate.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.