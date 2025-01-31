Chiefs Host Royals for Coeur D'Alene Casino BINGO Night
January 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Victoria Royals Friday night for Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO Night. It's the first time the teams are meeting this season. The Royals currently lead the B.C. Division and are second in the Western Conference (25-13-3-5), while the Chiefs are second in the U.S. Division and third in the Conference (30-16-0-0).
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO Night
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
