Chiefs Host Royals for Coeur D'Alene Casino BINGO Night

January 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Victoria Royals Friday night for Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO Night. It's the first time the teams are meeting this season. The Royals currently lead the B.C. Division and are second in the Western Conference (25-13-3-5), while the Chiefs are second in the U.S. Division and third in the Conference (30-16-0-0).

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

PROMO: Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO Night

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.