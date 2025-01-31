Rockets Host Silvertips And Broncos At Prospera Place This Weekend

January 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Andrew Petruk of the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Andrew Petruk of the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets continue their four-game homestand on Friday against the Everett Silvertips before wrapping it up with their lone meeting with the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday night.

SILVERTIPS

The Silvertips come into Friday night having dropped a 7-3 decision to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Wednesday night in a clash of the top two teams from each conference.

BRONCOS

The Broncos are finishing up the last legs of their B.C. Division road trip, taking on the Kamloops Blazers on Friday before finishing off in Kelowna. Swift Current defeated Victoria and Vancouver before dropping an 8-3 decision to Prince George on Tuesday.

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

Rockets captain Max Graham and forward Tij Iginla are both out indefinitely with lower body injuries. The Rockets have also been without forward Kanjyu Gojsic and defenceman Gabriel Guilbault who are both day-to-day with lower body injuries.

ROCKET TO WATCH

Andrew Petruk will play his old team for the first time on Friday. The 19-year-old played 117 games with the Silvertips over the past two and a half seasons.

Michael Cicek is closing in on his previous career high of 39 points as the recently turned 21-year-old has 15 goals and 33 points in 41 games thus far.

SILVERTIPS TO WATCH

Dominik Rymon has helped lead a balanced Silvertips attack as he sits third on the team with 24 goals and 56 points in 47 games, sitting only behind Carter Bear and Tyler MacKenzie.

Tyler MacKenzie is having a strong overage season with the Silvertips, ranking second on the team in points. In the last meeting with Kelowna he registered

BRONCOS TO WATCH

Luke Mistelbacher is Swift Current's leading scorer. Heading into their game with Kamloops, he's recorded 31 goals and 66 points in 45 games.

Seattle Kraken fifth round pick in 2024 Clarke Caswell is following up a solid draft eligible season where he recorded 77 points in 68 games with 16 goals and 60 points in 43 games prior to Friday's contest with the Blazers.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

VS EVT

The Rockets and Silvertips tangled in early December, a game that Everett won 4-1 on home ice. Kanjyu Gojsic scored Kelowna's lone goal while Rhett Stoesser made 32 saves in the losing effort.

VS SC

Swift Current was last at Prospera Place in October of 2023, which resulted in a 6-3 Rockets victory. The Broncos got out to a quick 2-0 lead but Kelowna answered with four goals to come away with the victory.

SEASON RECORD

VS EVT

Sept. 29 at EVT - 6-3 L

Nov. 24 vs EVT - 4-3 OTL

Dec. 6 at EVT - 4-1 L

Jan. 31 vs EVT - @ 7:05 PM

VS SC

Feb. 1 vs SC - @ 6:05 PM

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Six and twelve game Mini Packs for the Kelowna Rockets season are now on sale through Select Your Tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.