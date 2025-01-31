Broncos Face Blazers in Friday Night Clash in Kamloops

January 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Swift Current Broncos (24-19-1-1) head into their 4th game of their BC Division road-trip in a showdown with the Kamloops Blazers (17-25-3-0) Friday night at the Sandman Centre.

The Broncos suffered their first loss of the BC swing in a 8-3 loss to the Prince George Cougars Tuesday night but sport a 2-1 record on the trip and have won four of their last six games. Swift Current begins the weekend in the 8th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference but just a single point back of the Brandon Wheat Kings for 3rd in the East Division. As for their counterparts, the Blazers fell at home Wednesday night to the Tr-City Americans 6-2. Currently in the 8th seed in the Western Conference, the Blazers and are 4-6-0-0 in their last 10 games and are 10-10-1-0 at home this season.

You catch tonight's game live on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 8:45 and puck drop set for 9 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 24-19-1-1 Home: 15-7-1-0 Away: 9-12-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 7-2-1-0 Home: 3-0-1-0 Away: 4-3-0-0

LAST GAME 8-3 L @ Cougars: Carlin Dezainde scored twice in Swift Current's loss in Prince George Tuesday night at CN Centre. Captain Clarke Caswell also chipped in with the team's 4th short-handed goal of the season.

VS. KAMLOOPS: This is the only meeting of the season between the Blazers & Broncos. The Broncos sport a 14-20-0-0 (two ties) record against the Blazers since 1996. In Kamloops, Swift Current is 6-11-0-0 lifetime. Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos in scoring against Kamloops with two points in the most previous meeting at Sandman Centre October 17, 2023 in a 6-3 Broncos win.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

January 31/2025 - at Kamloops October 17/2023 - at Kamloops (6-3 SC)

