Game Preview: Cougars vs. Americans: 0

January 31, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars look to win back-to-back games on Friday when they meet the Tri-City Americans. Tonight marks the first of three meetings in a row between the two teams.

When: Friday, January 31

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

Cougars Record: 26-15-3-2 (57 Points / 2nd - BC Division / 5th - Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: An 8-3 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Tuesday, January 28

Americans Record: 23-18-4-1 (51 Points / 3rd - US Division / 7th - Western Conference)

Americans Last Game: A 6-2 win over the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday, January 29

Last Game...

- Riley Heidt, Ben Riche, Jett Lajoie, and Terik Parascak all contributed multi-point efforts in the 8-3 win.

- The Cougars power-play went 2 for 5 in the win and the penalty kill was a perfect 2/2.

Vintage Villy..

- Viliam Kmec was named Tuesday night's first star after a career-high five point night. Kmec owned a goal and four helpers in the victory.

- The last time Kmec owned a four-assist night was on December 17th/24 against the Kelowna Rockets.

King Koehn Climbing

- Alternate captain, 20-year-old, and LA Kings prospect Koehn Ziemmer is closing on 120 career goals in the WHL which would tie alumnus Chase Witala's all-time Prince George Cougar record.

- Ziemmer is currently at 118 goals entering tonight's game.

200 Watch for Vally

- Entering tonight, Borya Valis is closing in on 200 career points in the WHL.

- Should he accomplish the feat, he would become the 11th Cougar in PG Cougar history to reach that mark.

27 on the Verge of History

- Cougar captain Riley Heidt continues to chase more franchise records. The PG Cougar all-time points and assists leader is closing on the most assists in Cougars history (Victoria and Prince George).

- Heidt enters tonight with 231 assists, just four shy of Mark Morrison's record of 235.

Previous Meetings vs. TC This Season...

December 11: Lee Shurgot and Koehn Ziemmer scored two late goals to force overtime and the Cougars ultimately won the game 4-3 on the WHL's featured 'Wednesday Night in the Dub' game. Jett Lajoie scored his first WHL shootout goal which proved to be the game winner.

On the Other Side...

Despite just two wins in their last 10 games, the Americans are alive and well fighting for position in the Western Conference playoff race. The Ams enter tonight just two points back of Vancouver for sixth place and six behind Prince George for fifth.

Offensively, Tri-City is led by Brandon Whynott who enters tonight's games against the Cats with 48 points (22-26-48) in 46 games. Tri-City also has 20-year-old and former Cougar Carter MacAdams who has a great season, owning 38 points (15-23-38) in 41 games.

Tri-City had an eventful trade deadline, acquiring Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Charlie Elick who has nine points in 44 games this season.

In goal, Lukas Matecha has carried the majority of the weight. Matehca enters tonight with an 18-11-2-1 record, along with a 3.64 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.

Roster Updates:

- Defenceman Corbin Vaughan has been suspended (TBD) after his game misconduct for charging on Tuesday against Swift Current.

What's Next After This Game?

- The Cats are back in game action tomorrow night to conclude their five-game home-stand against the Tri City Americans. TICKETS.

