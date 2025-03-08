Week 24 Preview

March 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE- The Lancers will come back home to take on the Tri-City Storm Saturday March 8; followed by a Sunday evening home game with the Sioux Falls Stampede. Mental Health Awareness night sponsored by MECO is Saturday with a specialty jersey auction. Both games are a part of Lancers alumni weekend, and an alumni game will be played from 1:30-2:30pm. Your ticket to the Sioux Falls game is your ticket to the alumni game.

Nolan Reed And The Storm Come To Town Saturday Night The Tri-City Storm are coming to town looking to battle for a playoff spot as they are continuing to try and fend off the Des Moines Buccaneers who are on their tail for that 6 th spot in the West. A big reason the Tri-City Storm are in position to make the playoffs is forward Nolan Reed who has registered 50 points in 48 games played this season. Reed has not been doing it alone. His teammate Artemi Nizameyev is also scoring at a high rate this season. The third year veteran has been a thorn in the Lancers' side over the years and will look to continue to be a pest with his high octane offense and relentless forechecking. Forward Lincoln Hjelm of the Tri- City Storm will be coming back to his hometown. The first year Omaha native has recorded 12 points through 47 games played this season for the Storm.

Lancers To Host The 'Herd On Sunday The Lancers will play host to the Sioux Falls Stampede Sunday Evening at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Former Sioux Falls Stampede forward and Washington Capitals draft pick Miroslav Šatan Jr. will look to score his first Lancer goal against his former team. Forward Sam Scheetz leads all Lancers skaters in shots on goal so far this season with 115. Defenseman Noah Jones leads the Lancers in power-play goals this season with 4 accounting for all 4 of his tallies this season.

Broadcast Information Saturday Night's game against the Storm will be at 6:05 PM CST. Sunday's game will be at 4:05 PM CST. You can catch both games on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky. Sunday's game will also be the FloHockey Game Of The Week and is available for streaming on all FloHockey social media platforms.

