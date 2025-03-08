Penalty Shot Settles It Saturday

March 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Matthew Maltais converted a penalty shot 1:30 into overtime Saturday, sending the Lincoln Stars past the Waterloo Black Hawks 3-2 at the Ice Box.

Maltais was upended on his initial chance, sliding hard into goaltender Kam Hendrickson and taking the net off of its supports. Hendrickson was shaken up on the play, but remained in the crease to face the attempt following a brief delay. Maltais' winner came after he cut across the top of the right circle and moved through the slot to finish a chance on his forehand.

Saturday's result was the 10th overtime or shootout loss for the Black Hawks this season. Two of those came against the Stars. Lincoln won the head-to-head series versus Waterloo, six points to four.

Hendrickson had turned away a dozen Lincoln shots - including all the tries during the Stars' first two power plays - before Lincoln put in the game's first goal 14:31 into the contest. The home team stretched the ice on a pass that sprung Lefty Markonidis for a breakaway. Markonidis stickhandled before slipping in a low chance to Hendrickson's right.

Each team scored a special teams goal in the second. The Stars got the first of those shorthanded at 11:48. When the puck squirted off the boards right of the Lincoln net, it found Markonidis at center, and he sped up the rink for his second breakaway score of the night.

Waterloo drew back within one during their next power play at 18:01. Brendan McMorrow was at the extended goal line and swatted the puck into the crease. Grady Deering controlled the bouncing disk and knocked it into an open side.

The Hawks were unable to tie the game during an early third period power play but finished the night two-for-four on the advantage when McMorrow produced the final goal of regulation at 14:26. McMorrow followed up Hunter Ramos' initial chance. With the goal, he became Waterloo's first 20-goal scorer this season.

After Lincoln outshot Waterloo in the opening period, the Hawks had a shots edge much of the night, finishing with 32 to the Stars' 26.

The Hawks wrap up their current three-game road swing by visiting the Chicago Steel on Friday, March 14th. Waterloo's next home game is against the Dubuque Fighting Saints the following night - Saturday, March 15th - starting at 6:05 p.m.

Waterloo 0 1 1 0 - 2

Lincoln 1 1 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Lincoln, Markonidis 14 (DellaSalla, Young), 14:31. Penalties-Huck Wat (tripping), 1:00; Misiak Wat (tripping), 9:17; Rombach Lin (tripping), 9:17; Morich Wat (checking from behind), 10:59.

2nd Period-2, Lincoln, Markonidis 15 (Digiulian), 11:48 (SH). 3, Waterloo, Deering 11 (McMorrow, Compton), 18:01 (PP). Penalties-Kohanski Lin (high sticking), 10:02; Brady Wat (interference), 13:41; Shostak Lin (tripping), 17:15; Walker Wat (slashing), 19:57; Herrington Lin (roughing), 19:57.

3rd Period-4, Waterloo, McMorrow 20 (Ramos, Misiak), 14:26 (PP). Penalties-Digiulian Lin (tripping), 0:43; Brown Lin (slashing), 13:31.

1st OT Period-5, Lincoln, Maltais 15 1:30 (PS). Penalties-Deering Wat (hooking), 1:30.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 12-12-8-0-32. Lincoln 14-9-2-1-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 2 / 4; Lincoln 0 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Hendrickson 11-8-3-0 (26 shots-23 saves). Lincoln, Shostak 24-10-0-0 (32 shots-30 saves).

A-3,713

