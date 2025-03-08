Madison Blanks Phantoms 1-0

March 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Youngstown Phantoms' Evan Jardine battles Madison Capitols' John Stout and Caleb Heil

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography) Youngstown Phantoms' Evan Jardine battles Madison Capitols' John Stout and Caleb Heil(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Playing their sixth game in nine days, the Youngstown Phantoms (33-17-0-1, 67pts) threw 30 shots on the visiting net, but could not get one to tickle the twine as they fell 1-0 to the Madison Capitols Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

"We looked at this weekend as a playoff series; we wanted to go two-out-of-three and we did that," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "We've played a lot of hockey in the last nine days. I thought the guys responded extremely well."

The game was scoreless through the first 40 minutes, when an early third period power play for Madison netted the game's only goal. Forty seconds into their advantage, Charlie Michaud blasted a one-timer past Owen Lepak (25 saves) from the high slot at 3:41, registering the only offense of the game. Ward had high praise for his young netminder, who was playing in his first game since January 24.

"Owen Lepak was outstanding, he hasn't played in a long time," said Ward. "Did a great job tracking pucks, he was at the top of his crease. He was really, really good. That was a huge bright spot for us."

Caleb Heil stopped all 30 Phantom shots he saw to earn his second shutout of the season.

The victory gave Madison the win over Youngstown for the regular season series, with the Capitols taking the first tiebreaker (Regulation+Overtime Wins). The Phantoms remain a point ahead of Madison in the Eastern Conference standings, but the Capitols have two games in hand.

Youngstown will head out of town on a four-game road trip, stopping for two games each in Sioux Falls and Kearney and will return to the Covelli Centre March 28 to take on Fargo at the start of a five game homestand.

By The Numbers

Shots - 30

Saves - 25

Power Play - 0/6

Penalty Kill - 2/3

Goals - None

Assists - None

