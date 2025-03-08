Season Ticket Holder Postgame Skate this Saturday
March 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux City Musketeers News Release
This Saturday night following our game against the Sioux Falls Stampede 2024-25 Sioux City Musketeers Season Ticket Holders can go down on the ice and skate with the Musketeers players. However there's a few things you will need to know prior to enjoying this event.
WHEN: Saturday, March 8th, puck drop at 6:05 pm
WHERE: Tyson Events Center
WAIVER
Please download and sign this waiver and bring the copy to us when you arrive for check-in. If you are unable to do that then you will need to fill out a physical copy when you check-in.
SKATES
You must bring your own skates for this event, we do not provide them for people.
PRE-SKATE CHECK-IN
Come down to the main Tyson Events Center Lobby before puck drop. We will have you check-in and leave your skates in the Tyson Events Center Hospitality room during the game. After the game you will then change into your skates and from there we will lead you through the goal club and out to the ice.
WHO CAN COME WITH ME
You can have as many in your party skate as you have tickets. Also the person whose name is on the season tickets must be present to check-in. We want to make sure that this stays a perk for our season ticket holders this event is not transferable to friends.
WHAT IF I DON'T SKATE?
That is okay, we will ask you to either stand on either of the two team benches and you can watch.
HOW LONG WILL IT BE?
You get 30-minutes out on the ice with the Musketeers
Any questions regarding this event please call the Musketeers office at (712) 252-2116.
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025
- Lancers Rally Past Storm - Omaha Lancers
- Defensemen Lead Charge In Stampede Win Over Musketeers - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Holden Carter Commits to Army - Omaha Lancers
- Week 24 Preview - Omaha Lancers
- Season Ticket Holder Postgame Skate this Saturday - Sioux City Musketeers
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks to Finish Series - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Steel Top Fargo 2-1 in Overtime Thriller - Chicago Steel
- Cornforth Sends Saints to Playoffs with Overtime Goal - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- GAMEDAY Preview - Lincoln Stars
- Madison Blanks Phantoms 1-0 - Youngstown Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sioux City Musketeers Stories
- Season Ticket Holder Postgame Skate this Saturday
- Musketeers Make Blockbuster Swap
- Musketeers Trade Crowder to Chicago
- Musketeers Make Blockbuster Swap
- Musketeers Trade Crowder to Chicago