Season Ticket Holder Postgame Skate this Saturday

March 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







This Saturday night following our game against the Sioux Falls Stampede 2024-25 Sioux City Musketeers Season Ticket Holders can go down on the ice and skate with the Musketeers players. However there's a few things you will need to know prior to enjoying this event.

WHEN: Saturday, March 8th, puck drop at 6:05 pm

WHERE: Tyson Events Center

WAIVER

Please download and sign this waiver and bring the copy to us when you arrive for check-in. If you are unable to do that then you will need to fill out a physical copy when you check-in.

SKATES

You must bring your own skates for this event, we do not provide them for people.

PRE-SKATE CHECK-IN

Come down to the main Tyson Events Center Lobby before puck drop. We will have you check-in and leave your skates in the Tyson Events Center Hospitality room during the game. After the game you will then change into your skates and from there we will lead you through the goal club and out to the ice.

WHO CAN COME WITH ME

You can have as many in your party skate as you have tickets. Also the person whose name is on the season tickets must be present to check-in. We want to make sure that this stays a perk for our season ticket holders this event is not transferable to friends.

WHAT IF I DON'T SKATE?

That is okay, we will ask you to either stand on either of the two team benches and you can watch.

HOW LONG WILL IT BE?

You get 30-minutes out on the ice with the Musketeers

Any questions regarding this event please call the Musketeers office at (712) 252-2116.

