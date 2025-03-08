Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks to Finish Series

March 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (34-14-0-2, 70 pts) host the Muskegon Lumberjacks (28-13-4-4, 64 pts) to finish a two-game series on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Clutch Clinch

Gavin Cornforth scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season in overtime on Friday to win the game for the Saints and clinch the team's spot in the Clark Cup Playoffs for the 14th-straight season.

Cornforth has a point in nine of his last 11 games, including seven goals in that span and 13 total points. The third-year forward leads the team with 43 points after his overtime-winner.

2. Big Blast

Kristian Kostadinski opened the scoring in Friday's game with his fifth goal of the season just 1:10 into Friday's game. It was his second goal and fourth point in the last three games.

The big defenseman's goal marked the eighth-straight game in which Dubuque scored the opening goal. The Saints have a 23-4-0-2 record when scoring first this season.

3. Strong Score

Heikki Ruohonen scored a highlight-reel goal in Friday's win for his 10th goal of the season, taking a puck to the front of the net and lifting a backhand for a goal.

Ruohonen has three goals and 12 points in his last 11 games after a two-point night in the weekend-opener against Muskegon.

4. Always Assisting

Lucas Van Vliet set up Torkel Jennersjö's 12th goal of the season on Friday night, Van Vliet's 19th assist of the campaign.

In his last 11 games, Van Vliet has eight assists and 12 total points for the Saints. Overall, the forward has 35 points in his first season with the Saints.

5. Muskegon Minute

The Saints held the Jacks' leading offensive players off the board on Friday night, limiting Tynan Lawrence and Ivan Ryabkin to zero points total.

The team's leading-scorer David Deputy has 45 points this season, and 29 in 26 games with Muskegon, but was suspended for Friday's game and will return on Saturday.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.