Gamblers Battle Back from Three Down, But Fall to Team USA

March 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay, WI - The Green Bay Gamblers rallied from three goals down in the second period, but the U-18 USA NTDP scored three times in the third period to pull out a 6-3 victory Saturday night at the Resch Center for Harry Potter Night, Family Night and Skate With Night.

Team USA found the back of the net 13 minutes into the first period with a goal from Donny Bracco and extended its lead five minutes later with a goal from Jack Murtagh.

The visitors went up 3-0 after Richard Gallant slotted home a shot past Gamblers goaltender Leo Henriquez, but the Gamblers got on the board less than a minute later when Geno Carcone found an open Aidan Park, who scored his 28th goal of the season. Green Bay's offense caught fire after Park's goal, with Will Zellers scoring his league-leading 38th goal 5:44 into the second period, and Vasily Zelenov completed the comeback with a goal five minutes later off assists from Zellers and Egor Shilov.

Team USA scored 1:12 into the third period after a goal from Michael Berchild and never looked back, tallying two more goals from Gallant and LJ Mooney to cruise to a three-goal win.

Green Bay, which dropped to 25-25-1-1, was outshot by Team USA 36-20 and Henriquez finished the game with 31 saves.

The Gamblers will hit the road to take on the Chicago Steel on March 15 at 6:05 p.m.

Green Bay returns to the Resch Center March 29 to face off against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 6:05 p.m. for Hispanic Heritage Night and Family Night, get your tickets online at gamblershockey.com.

