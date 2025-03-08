Maltais Delivers Overtime Winner, Stars Beat Black Hawks

March 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Matthew Maltais scored on a penalty shot in overtime and the Lincoln Stars defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks, 3-2, on Saturday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (38-13-1-0) overcame surrendering two power-play goals to tie up the game by winning its second overtime in as many Saturdays. Lefty Markonidis scored twice for the Stars for the team's 31st multi-goal effort of the season. The victory marked Lincoln's 19th in its last 21 games and improved the Stars to 18-6 at the Ice Box.

"This was a huge one for us," Maltais said. "We know Waterloo is a great team and a playoff team we might face. They're a physical team and we know we are physical team so we knew it was going to be a gritty game.

Markonidis scored for the second game in the last three days with a breakaway goal 14:31 into the contest. Drew DellaSalla found him on a breakout pass from the far boards shortly after leaving the defensive zone to Markonidis at the Waterloo blue line just in front of their bench and he sped in all alone to score his 14th goal.

Markonidis got another breakaway in the second period and scored again, this time with a shorthanded opportunity. He recorded his second multi-goal game of the season and 15th goal with a backhander at the 11:48 mark.

Grady Deering put Waterloo on the board with a power-play goal at the 18:01 mark of the second. Brendan McMorrow evened the game up with a power-play goal of his own at the 14:26 mark of the third.

In overtime Maltais was tripped up cutting to the net and collided with goaltender Kam Hendrickson 1:30 in to the extra frame. The Stars' captain netted his 15th goal of the season but gliding in from the far wall and letting loose a wrist shot from between the two circles.

"I can't lie, my legs were shaking when I was over the puck," Maltais said. "I saw low glove and closed my eyes and it went in. Just happy to bingo that one."

Lincoln is at Omaha next Friday before hosting Cedar Rapids for $2 Night the next night. Only six more home game remain in the 2024-25 regular season before the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs. Get your tickets now at lincolnstars.com.

