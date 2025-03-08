Steel Fall 7-3 in Loss to Fargo

GENEVA, IL - The Fargo Force (25-20-4-2, 56 pts.) scored four times on six power play opportunities and scored four goals in the second period to skate to a 7-3 win over the Chicago Steel (16-29-4-1, 37 pts.) Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Cole Bumgarner scored twice for Fargo, which limited the Steel to 21 shots.

Ben Yurchuk scored his 12th goal of the season and Alex Hage posted his first career multi-goal and multi-point game with his fifth and sixth goals of the season. Goaltender Louka Cloutier made 22 saves in the loss.

Five minutes into the opening period, Merril Steenari rifled a shot off the post with the game's first strong scoring chance.

Shortly after the opportunity for the Force, Luke Goukler went the other way, using his speed to create an odd man rush. The Steel forward dragged around a defender and released a quick snapshot that was stopped by the right pad of Fargo netminder Dane Callaway.

Later in the first period, Will Tomko got a breakaway chance and, with a defender on his back, managed to get a shot away that deflected off the left post.

The back-and-forth match continued when the Force created a two-on-one, with Ryan Zaremba getting the cross-ice feed before sending in a shot from the hash marks that was stopped by the left pad of Cloutier.

The Force tallied the game's first goal at 11:25 when a Steel defender fumbled the puck in the defending zone, allowing Michael Coleman to scoop and score on his own rebound to put Fargo ahead 1-0.

Chicago threatened to even the score late in the period when Aidan Dyer found Tomko in the slot for a great look, but Tomko was stopped by Callaway on a great sliding save.

The Steel continued to pressure the Force with chances, with Ben Yurchuk getting a breakaway after a Fargo turnover. Yurchuk put a backhand shot on goal but the puck was rolling on his attempt, resulting in an easy stop.

The two teams each had five shots in the first frame.

Fargo made it a two-goal lead just 37 seconds into the second frame after a shot rattled around the slot before bouncing to Jordan Ronn who wristed a shot past Cloutier, making it 2-0.

The Force received an opportunity to extend the lead shortly after with its first power play, but it was the Steel who converted on special teams.

After creating a turnover in the defending zone, Tomko moved through neutral ice and gave to Yurchuk on the left side who waited out Callaway and ripped a shot short side for a shorthanded goal that brought the Steel within one.

The road team got the goal back 39 seconds later when Cole Bumgarner sent a one-timer past Cloutier, making it 3-1 Fargo.

Less than one minute later, Fargo jumped to a three-goal lead after forcing a turnover in the attacking zone, leading to Cullen McCrate firing a shot over the right shoulder of Cloutier.

Hage scored 36 seconds later on a harmless-looking play. Callaway went to cover a bouncing puck into the crease but couldn't corral it as Hage poked it past the Fargo netminder to make it a 4-2 game.

Fargo went to a four-minute power play just before the midway point of the second period and converted one minute in thanks to a pristine passing play between Ryan Zaremba and Sam Laurila that ended with Gavin Kor shooting blocker side for a 5-2 lead.

Chicago replied later in the middle period to get back within two as Hage batted a rebound past the left pad of Callaway that made it 5-3.

The Steel went to their third man advantage with less than two minutes in the second and Cam Briere ripped a shot off the off crossbar. Shortly after, Jackson Crowder gave a pass to Dyer on an odd-man rush who was stopped by Callaway.

The Force added two more goals in the final period, one from Merril Steenari on a deflection from the point and Bumgarner added his second goal of the night to cap off the 7-3 Fargo win.

