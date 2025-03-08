Holden Carter Commits to Army

OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers are proud to announce defenseman Holden Carter has committed to play NCAA Division I Hockey at United States Military Academy at West Point

Carter was drafted in the 5th Round, 70th overall of the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft. He spent the first part of this season with North American Hockey League's Watertown Shamrocks where he earned 1 goal and 3 assists through 38 games before being recalled to Omaha on Feb. 6

Head coach Ron Fogarty said " Holden is a very good mobile defenseman and terrific person. I am happy that he has an opportunity to further his hockey career, and learn from the best in the world at Army."

Congratulations Holden on your commitment to the United States Army!

