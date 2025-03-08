Steel Top Fargo 2-1 in Overtime Thriller

March 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - Ben Yurchuk scored an overtime game-winning goal, his second score of the night, following a save on a penalty shot in overtime by Louka Cloutier, and the Chicago Steel (16-28-4-1, 37 pts.) defeated the Fargo Force (24-20-4-2, 54 pts.) 2-1 Friday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Yurchuk scored his tenth goal of the season on a wicked snipe in the second period and the winning goal on a back door deflection with under two minutes left in the extra frame. Cloutier stopped 22 of 23 shots plus the penalty shot to earn his first win in eight games, helping the Steel snap a three-game losing streak.

Early in the first period, the Steel put pressure on the Force, with Cam Briere wristing a shot just wide of the outside of the netting.

Shortly after, Owen Tylec circled around the offensive zone and cut to the slot, sending a shot just wide.

Fargo bounced back and created zone time and had a good look when a shot from the right wall jumped off of Cloutier's right pad. The rebound hopped to Cameron Aucoin who was at the left wing but had his shot stopped.

Later in the period, Arseni Marchenko made a great feed to Henry Major who entered the attacking zone with Jackson Crowder on a 2-on-1. Major passed backdoor to Crowder but the puck fluttered on the saucer pass.

Chicago went to its second power play of the period with under five minutes left in the first and threatened several times. Late in the advantage, Yurchuk made a cross-crease pass that was blocked but bounced directly to Luke Goukler in the slot who also had his shot blocked. A pileup in the goal crease ensued after, but Fargo netminder Alan Lendak managed to get the cover.

With time dwindling in the opening frame, Cloutier made a sensational stop on Fargo's leading scorer Merril Steenari. The Force forward had a wide open net on a great feed from Hayes Hundley, but was shut down by a sprawling Cloutier, who kept the puck out with his stick.

Chicago held a 10-8 lead in shots after the first.

Just 23 seconds into the second period, Tobias Ohman was checked into the boards from behind, giving the Steel a five-minute power play.

Chicago immediately blitzed the Force with shots on the advantage as Goukler cut through the defense and created an open look down the middle but flipped a shot wide.

Valentini followed the close chance with a one-timer from the right circle that was stopped by Lendak while sliding right to left.

Three minutes into the extended power play, Yurchuk ripped a beautiful snipe over the right shoulder of Lenak with Mutryn providing a great screen to give the Steel a 1-0 lead.

Fargo tightened up defensively and had several offensive chances, but the Steel defense tied up skaters and negated shots on goal.

Fargo's Elias Zimmerman nearly evened the game at one when a shot from just above the circles was deflected on goal, but Cloutier made a difficult stop.

Chicago again led in shots during the second period and had a 17-14 advantage going to the third.

The Force went to an early power play in the third and Cloutier made an impressive save while fighting through a screen.

With 4:24 left in regulation, Fargo tied the game when Michael Coleman muscled through a net-front battle and got the puck past Cloutier.

The game went to overtime for the third time in the last six home games for Chicago.

The Steel started the extra frame with possession and Ohman almost ended the contest on a chance in front but was stopped. Moments later, Yurchuk wristed a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar.

Just under two minutes into the extra frame, Aucoin was slashed on a breakaway and was awarded a penalty shot. The Fargo defenseman shot five-hole but Cloutier got just enough of the puck as it squeaked past the left post.

Shortly after the penalty shot, the Steel went on the attack and Mutryn fired cross ice for Yurchuk who deflected the puck past Lendak to seal the win.

Chicago outshot Fargo 25-23, marking just the seventh time this season the Steel outshot their opponent.

The teams will rematch Saturday at 6:05 as Chicago continues its biggest promotional weekend of the season with the always-entertaining and low-flying fun of Wiener Dog Races presented by PetSuites.

The Steel will put a bow on the weekend with Daddy-Daughter Day with a special appearance from Snow White on Sunday, March 9 at 3:05 pm.

March 9 is a Lou Malnati's Family Pack game, where fans can get four tickets, hot dogs, chips, sodas or waters, chuck-a-pucks, and two Lou Malnati's personal pizza coupons for just $60.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Irish Night Special for Irish Night presented by Illinois Aviation Academy on Friday, March 14 at 7:05 pm. The bundle includes two tickets to the game plus two Chicago Steel Beer Steins for just $45.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopedics at Rush:

Saturday, March 8 vs. Fargo Force | 6:05 pm CT | Wiener Dog Races presented by PetSuites Sunday, March 9 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints | 3:05 pm CT | Daddy-Daughter Day with Special Guest Snow White | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game Friday, March 14 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks | 7:05 pm CT | Irish Night presented by Illinois Aviation Academy | Special Jersey Auction to benefit Breakthrough T1D

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.