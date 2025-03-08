Defensemen Lead Charge In Stampede Win Over Musketeers

March 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux Falls Stampede took the season series finale against the Sioux City Musketeers with a 2-1 victory after giving up the first goal. Defensemen Filip Nordberg and Gennadi Chaly netted the team's two goals, while goaltender Aiden Wright shut down the Musketeers after allowing a penalty shot goal.

The first period started slowly before the Stampede drew the first power play of the game when captain Bryce Ingles was cross-checked. The Herd were unable to convert on the power play and were called for a penalty just a couple of minutes later. Joe McGraw was penalized for hooking on a Sioux City breakaway, awarding Giacomo Martino a penalty shot. Although Wright appeared to get a read on the shot, he was unable to make the save, giving Sioux City the lead. The Herd's struggles continued when alternate captain JJ Monteiro was called for tripping with just 17 seconds remaining in the period. Both teams ended the period with eight shots on goal.

The action intensified in the second period, with the Stampede successfully killing off the penalty to start the frame. Just a couple of minutes in, Herd defenseman Filip Nordberg took a stick to the groin. The Musketeers were initially called for spearing, but after a review, the referees overturned the call. The missed call seemed to ignite the Stampede, and at 16:22, Nordberg netted his fourth goal of the season to tie the game. He fired a one-timer off a slick backhanded pass from JJ Monteiro, with Erik Kald also earning an assist. The assist was Kald's first of the season.

The rest of the period was punctuated by penalties. The Musketeers' Nycz was called for high-sticking, and a tripping call on Allain-Samake followed shortly after the first penalty expired. At 12:54, Alex Rybakov was sent to the box for hooking, but the Herd's penalty kill unit kept the game tied. With under two minutes remaining in the period, Joe McGraw was pinned to the ice by the Musketeers' Murnieks. After a late whistle, McGraw got to his feet and appeared to retaliate, leading both players to receive unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Just over a minute later, Gennadi Chaly gave the Stampede the lead with his tenth goal of the season, firing from the same spot as Nordberg. Chaly's shot hit the water bottle, sending the Herd into the locker room with a 2-1 advantage. Sioux Falls outshot Sioux City 12-5 in the period.

Tensions between the rivals peaked in the third period. Just 44 seconds in, Sioux City was penalized for delay of game due to faceoff violations. However, Sioux Falls' power play unit struggled, finishing the night 0 for 4. Bryce Ingles headed to the box for a high-sticking double-minor at 7:22 after taking an uncalled high stick a few minutes earlier. Despite this, the penalty kill unit not only shut down Sioux City's advantage but also created several shorthanded opportunities. The Musketeers pulled their goaltender at 17:26, making a late push with the extra attacker, but Aiden Wright held firm. As the final buzzer sounded, Sioux City's Tate Pritchard cross-checked Filip Nordberg, earning a major penalty and a game misconduct. The Stampede outshot the Musketeers 34-18 and secured a 2-1 victory in the final game of the season series.

Goaltender Aiden Wright earned his 20th win of the season with a 17-save performance. His record now stands at 20-7-3-0, with a .907 save percentage.

The Stampede will now travel further down I-29 to take on the Omaha Lancers at 4:05 p.m. tomorrow. The Lancers enter the matchup fresh off a victory, breaking their 30-game losing streak against the Tri-City Storm.

Following tomorrow's game, the Stampede will host the Youngstown Phantoms for a two-game series starting Friday at 7:05 p.m.

