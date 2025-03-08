GAMEDAY Preview

March 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







STARS vs. BLACK HAWKS

When: Thursday, Mar. 8 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Tickets: lincolnstars.com

Watch: Flo Hockey (flohockey.tv/teams/7940438-lincoln-stars)

Listen: Mixlr (mixlr.com/lincoln-stars)

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Score At Will

- The Stars scored seven-or-more goals last night for the 12th time this season to defeat the Sioux City Musketeers, 7-2, on the road. Lincoln leads the USHL with 233 goals and is 14 away from topping their single season record of 246 from the 2000-01 season. Jack Pechar's 25 goals are tied for the third-most in the USHL and his 45 career goals are tied with Jared Brown (2005-07) for the 12th-most goals in Stars history.

Key 2: Playoff Intensity

- The Stars have locked up a playoff spot already and the Black Hawks are also closing in on securing a postseason spot for the fourth straight season. These two teams have met in each of the last three postseasons and could meet each other again in April. Lincoln is atop the Western Conference while Waterloo is in third place and, if they both remained in these spots at the end of the regular season, they would not face each other until the Conference Finals, if they advanced that far. The top seed in both conferences gets a first-round bye before facing the winner of the fourth seed vs. the fifth seed while the second seed also receives a first-round bye before drawing the winner of the third seed vs. the sixth seed.

Key 3: Five Players With 20 Goals

- With his second-period tally last night, Daniel Shlaine became the fourth Star to reach 20 goals this season, joining Gio DiGiulian, Dashel Oliver and Jack Pechar. Bruno Idzan's next tally will give him 20 and give the Stars five 20-goal scorers in the same season for the third time in franchise history, joining the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons. This is the sixth time in franchise history that the Stars have had at least four different 20-goal scorers in the same season and the first time since 2006-07.

