Saints Drop Series Finale in Overtime to Lumberjacks
March 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release
DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (34-14-1-2, 71 pts) dropped the final game of the season series with the Muskegon Lumberjacks (29-13-4-4, 66 pts) 4-3 on Saturday night.
Despite leading by two goals after 9:24 of the first period, the Saints could not hold the lead on Saturday and Muskegon scored twice in the second to send the game tied into the third.
David Deputy's 16th goal of the season and third point of the night gave the Jacks their first lead of the weekend at 4:18 of the third period. The Saints responded quickly, however, as Heikki Ruohonen set up Cole Spicer for his seventh goal of the season just 38 seconds later.
Ruohonen's second point of the night came after he opened the scoring after 16 seconds of the first period. Ruohonen finished the series with four points on a pair of goals and assists. Colin Frank's ninth of the year finished the scoring in the first period for Dubuque.
In the second, Muskegon grabbed the momentum back with a pair of goals and 17 shots on goal. The Saints mustered just six attempts on net in the middle frame. Deputy assisted for the Lumberjacks' first goal at 6:11 of the second, before adding another on a 5-on-3 goal for Muskegon at 12:35.
Liam Beerman made 32 saves, but the 36th shot of the night from Tynan Lawrence beat him just 34 seconds into overtime.
The Saints could not score on three power plays and finished the season series scoreless on 14 power plays against Muskegon. Dubuque killed all the other three power-play chances it faced aside from the 5-on-3 goal in the second period.
Dubuque returns to play on Sunday afternoon in Chicago to finish the season series with the Steel at 3:05.
