Lancers Rally Past Storm

March 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers played host to the Tri-City Storm Saturday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Lancers would look to end their skid against one of their Western Conference Rivals.

In the first, the Storm would get the scoring started with forward Attila Lippai to make it 1-0 Storm. The Lancers would with-stand Tri-City's attack for the rest of the first period of play to keep it at a 1-0 Storm lead.

In the second period, the Tri-City Storm would grab another with forward Nolan Reed scoring shorthanded to widen the lead at 2-0. Later in the period, forward Tanner Morgan would cash in for the Lancers to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. Defenseman Shaun McEwen would score another to widen the lead back to 3-1 for Tri-City Storm going into the third period of play.

The third period would have the Lancers come out with a rally on their mind as forward Tanner Morgan would send a back-hander past Tri-City's netminder to put the Lancers within one. With 1:57 to go in the third, defenseman Mikhail Katin nets another for the Lancers after wristing one from the blue-line to tie the game at three. In the overtime, the Lancers would finally end their drought as forward Chris Battaini netted a rebounder to give the Lancers a 4-3 overtime win.

The Lancers will be back in action tomorrow evening against the Sioux Falls Stampede at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Puck drop is at 4:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

