Black Hawks Blank Lancers
April 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers News Release
WATERLOO, IA- The Omaha Lancers concluded the season with a road game in Waterloo, Iowa to take on the Waterloo Black Hawks.
The Lancers would look to finish the season on a slightly higher note after falling to the Buccaneers the previous night in Des Moines. In the first period, the Black Hawks would be all over the Lancers in the early going. Forward Samuel Huck of the 'Hawks would draw first blood to make it 1-0. Mid-way through the opening frame, forward Brendan McMorrow would extend the lead at 2-0. Just less than 5 minutes later, forward Caden Harvey of the 'Hawks would cap off the first period scoring to give the Black Hawks a commanding 3-0 lead.
No scoring would occur in the middle frame however, there would be fireworks just 35 seconds into the second as Lancers d-man Noah Jones would drop the mitts for just the second time in his USHL career-both fights coming at Young Arena in Waterloo-both ending a resounding win for the 6'4 217lb. Bridgewater, New Jersey native.
In the third period, forward Kaeden Hawkins would tack on another for Waterloo to make it 4-0. Finally, forward Reid Morich would score another for good measure to help propel the Black Hawks to a 5-0 win over the Lancers to close out Omaha's 2024-25 season.
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Muskegon Scores Three in the Third to Defeat Steel - Chicago Steel
- Power Play Pushes Jacks to Regular Season Finale Win 4-2 in Chicago - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Black Hawks Blank Lancers - Omaha Lancers
- Jacks Clinch 4th Seed in 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs. Take on Cedar Rapids Starting Monday - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Lumberjacks to Host First Round of Clark Cup Playoffs - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Stampede Close out Regular Season with Win Number 40 - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Stars Drop Regular-Season Finale - Lincoln Stars
- NHL, USHL, and USA Hockey Partner to Launch Declaration of Excellence - USHL
- League Presents Inaugural Gaudreau Award to Sioux Falls Stampede's Ethan Wyttenbach - USHL
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Riders with Chance at Bye - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Lancers Stories
- Black Hawks Blank Lancers
- Buccaneers Down Lancers
- Week 29 Preview
- Omaha Comes up Short against Cedar Rapids
- Week 28 Preview