Black Hawks Blank Lancers

April 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







WATERLOO, IA- The Omaha Lancers concluded the season with a road game in Waterloo, Iowa to take on the Waterloo Black Hawks.

The Lancers would look to finish the season on a slightly higher note after falling to the Buccaneers the previous night in Des Moines. In the first period, the Black Hawks would be all over the Lancers in the early going. Forward Samuel Huck of the 'Hawks would draw first blood to make it 1-0. Mid-way through the opening frame, forward Brendan McMorrow would extend the lead at 2-0. Just less than 5 minutes later, forward Caden Harvey of the 'Hawks would cap off the first period scoring to give the Black Hawks a commanding 3-0 lead.

No scoring would occur in the middle frame however, there would be fireworks just 35 seconds into the second as Lancers d-man Noah Jones would drop the mitts for just the second time in his USHL career-both fights coming at Young Arena in Waterloo-both ending a resounding win for the 6'4 217lb. Bridgewater, New Jersey native.

In the third period, forward Kaeden Hawkins would tack on another for Waterloo to make it 4-0. Finally, forward Reid Morich would score another for good measure to help propel the Black Hawks to a 5-0 win over the Lancers to close out Omaha's 2024-25 season.

