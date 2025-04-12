NHL, USHL, and USA Hockey Partner to Launch Declaration of Excellence

April 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







New York, NY - The National Hockey League, United States Hockey League and USA Hockey today announced an elevated partnership built on a shared commitment to elite athlete development through the newly adopted Declaration of Excellence.

This initiative builds on the success of USA Hockey's American Development Model by aligning resources, standards and support systems across the USHL, the nation's only Tier I junior hockey league.

Backed by strategic resources from the NHL and in collaboration with USA Hockey, the Declaration supports expanding an athlete-centered environment designed to produce NHL- and NCAA-caliber players. Central to this model is the USHL's "athlete-healthy" schedule, optimized for training, competition, and recovery, allowing for more focused development and efficient travel.

"The NHL is proud to support the growth of the American development system, which has become one of the most productive in the world," said Bill Daly, Deputy Commissioner of the NHL. "The Declaration of Excellence enhances what's already working and ensures players in the USHL have access to the tools, coaching, and resources they need to reach the highest levels of the game."

The Declaration of Excellence builds on the USHL's strong foundation by implementing a set of consistent, high-performance standards across all member teams, including:

League-wide strength, conditioning, and recovery programs

Comprehensive wellness and mental health support

Optimized athlete-healthy schedule for training and recovery

Personalized academic planning and tutoring

Unified nutrition and performance resources

League-wide quality audits and athlete feedback mechanisms

Enhanced coaching and professional development

Ongoing investment in officiating, safety, and game operations

"The USHL has long been a leader in developing talent for the highest levels of hockey," said Glenn Hefferan, Commissioner & President of the USHL. "The Declaration of Excellence ensures every USHL player, in every market, is supported in a truly elite environment. This expands upon our common commitment to growth with our NHL and USA Hockey partners and represents a shared belief in our athlete-centric model."

The partnership will significantly enhance off-ice player development systems across the USHL, including unified strength and conditioning programs, the integration of advanced training and performance technologies and expanded investment in officiating identification and development. These initiatives are designed to elevate player performance, support the next generation of elite officials and strengthen the league's long-term infrastructure.

In addition to current initiatives such as the USHL Fall Classic and Headversity Resilience Training, the Declaration of Excellence explores opportunities for new programming targeted toward increased exposure and deeper engagement for players across USHL markets.

"Our collective efforts are focused on creating the best possible environment for players striving to advance in their hockey careers," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, "and this agreement reflects important collaboration and alignment that will positively benefit our sport."

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.