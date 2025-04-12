Two Goalies, One Shutout

April 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Carter Casey and Owen Crudale combined to make 24 saves during the Waterloo Black Hawks' regular season finale: a 5-0 Saturday night shutout of the Omaha Lancers at Young Arena.

Casey played much of the way and stopped the 19 chances he faced. Crudale entered in the late minutes and contributed five saves to preserve the whitewash. It was Waterloo's first shutout victory since late October. It was also the second time during the last four seasons that the Hawks have ended the schedule with a combined shutout; in 2022, Emmett Croteau and Jakub Tichy worked together to blank the Des Moines Buccaneers as the season concluded.

The Hawks posted a three-spot in the first period, with the opening goal from Sam Huck at 3:48. Hunter Ramos sent a sharp-angled chance toward the goalmouth, and Huck was waiting at the top of the crease to redirect the opportunity in.

Brendan McMorrow made it 2-0 at 9:25. In the blink of an eye after Reid Morich's faceoff win, McMorrow slung a wrister to the top corner for his team-leading 24th goal of the season.

Morich assisted on the next Hawks goal too. At 14:07, his shot was blocked, but when the puck came back to him, Morich used the second opportunity to set up Caden Harvey from pointblank range.

After a scoreless second period, Kaeden Hawkins built the lead with a third period power play goal at 13:30. With Hawkins standing in the right circle, Dylan Compton fed a pass from the high slot, which Hawkins wired into the opposite top corner.

The Hawks then lifted Casey for Crudale, and Waterloo added the final goal shortly after the swap. Morich notched his third point of the night, positioning himself between the hashmarks to fire in a chance at 14:52 after the puck had been hurried up the ice.

The Black Hawks open a best-of-three playoff series on Monday against the Tri-City Storm at Young Arena. Gametime is 6:35 p.m. Most seats for the matchup are available for $5. Order from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office by calling (319) 291-7680 or via tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Omaha 0 0 0 - 0

Waterloo 3 0 2 - 5

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Huck 16 (Ramos, Mallgrave), 3:48. 2, Waterloo, McMorrow 24 (Morich), 9:25. 3, Waterloo, Harvey 2 (Morich, Hawkins), 14:07. Penalties-Katin Oma (10-minute misconduct), 0:00; Katin Oma (bench minor-too many men), 10:26.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Jones Oma (instigator, major-fighting, game misconduct - instigator), 0:35; Whiterabbit Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 0:35; Brady Wat (interference), 17:04.

3rd Period-4, Waterloo, Hawkins 21 (Compton, Deering), 13:30 (PP). 5, Waterloo, Morich 16 (Townsend, Kosiba), 14:52. Penalties-Bailey Oma (hooking), 12:56.

Shots on Goal-Omaha 7-10-7-24. Waterloo 17-8-16-41.

Power Play Opportunities-Omaha 0 / 1; Waterloo 1 / 3.

Goalies-Omaha, Moor 4-17-4-1 (41 shots-36 saves). Waterloo, Casey 3-0-0-0 (19 shots-19 saves); Crudale 0-0-0-0 (5 shots-5 saves).

A-2,684

