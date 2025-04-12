Fighting Five: Saints Host Riders with Chance at Bye

April 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (40-18-1-2, 83 pts) host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (27-29-2-3, 59 pts) to finish the regular season on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Last Look

The Fighting Saints wrap up the regular season on Saturday with the chance to guarantee a bye in the opening round of the Clark Cup Playoffs and ensure home-ice advantage until at least the Conference Final.

Two points on Saturday would ensure the Saints to finish no worse than second place in the Eastern Conference. Dubuque enters the final day of the regular season with 83 points, one behind Youngstown and one ahead of both Madison and Muskegon.

2. Overtime Outlook

Gavin Cornforth scored his third overtime-goal since the start of March to lead the Saints to a 5-4 win on Friday night against Madison.

It was the Fighting Saints' 10th win in 11 games decided during the overtime period this season. Cornforth leads the team with his three goals in the extra frame and tops the team with 27 goals this season.

3. Smooth Spice

Cole Spicer logged a career-high three points on Friday, scoring once and assisting twice. Overall, Spicer has eight goals and 33 points this season.

His three-point night put him atop the team's leaderboard with .92 points per game as the new Arizona State-commit has 36 points in 33 games.

4. Crucial Combination

Spicer's linemates Lucas Van Vliet and Cooper Dennis each made pivotal impacts on Friday's game as well. In total, the line combined for four goals and eight points.

Van Vliet scored twice in the win and is tied for second on the team with 22 goals. Dennis recorded a goal and an assist in the win as well, including a third-period goal to give the Saints a lead.

5. Rider Rundown

The RoughRiders scored four times in the second period in a 5-0 win at home against Green Bay on Friday night. AJ Reyelts made 18 saves in his league-leading fifth shutout of the season.

The RoughRiders are one point ahead of Green Bay for the fifth-spot in the Eastern Conference standings and will finish in the fifth or sixth spot in the conference.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

