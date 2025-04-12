A Title in St. Louis

April 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa- Former Waterloo Black Hawk Wyatt Schingoethe scored the opening goal and his Western Michigan teammates celebrated a 6-2 victory against Boston University Saturday night during the NCAA Hockey Championship Game in St. Louis.

The win capped a 34-7-1 campaign for the Broncos, who never trailed. Schingoethe scored just 1:38 into the game and added a third period assist as Western Michigan pulled away. The Broncos' roster also includes a pair of freshmen who played in Waterloo, although Zach Bade and Connor Brown did not dress for Saturday's game. The Black Hawks have been represented by at least one alumnus on seven of the last eight NCAA championship teams.

Schingoethe was concluding his senior season on Saturday. Before moving to Kalamazoo, he had played for Waterloo across three years from 2018/19 through 2020/21. In that time, the Chicagoland native took the ice for 153 USHL games, scoring 38 goals and tallying 54 assists. The COVID-shortened 2019/20 campaign was Schingoethe's best in the USHL; he accumulated 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 47 games. The Toronto Maple Leafs selected him in the seventh round of the subsequent National Hockey League Draft.

Saturday's goal was Schingoethe's sixth at the NCAA level, and easily the biggest. Five of those goals were recorded this season as the forward set career marks for goals, assists (6), and games played (31). His first goal of the winter was the game-winner against the Miami RedHawks on January 24th. Schingoethe's four-year run with the Broncos includes 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 85 games.

Bade was in the lineup for two contests during his freshman campaign. Brown did not play in 2024/25, and is eligible to use this year as a redshirt season.

Once the Frozen Four was set, the Black Hawks were assured of having at least one former player win a title tonight. All four teams in St. Louis this weekend (Penn State and Denver, in addition to Boston University) had a Black Hawk on their roster. Waterloo was represented by Connor Caponi and Garrett Brown (Denver), Nick Fascia and Nicholas DeGraves (Penn State), and Brehdan Engum (Boston University).

