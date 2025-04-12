Stampede Close out Regular Season with Win Number 40

April 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede ends their regular season with win number 40. Bouncing back after a scoreless first period, Reid Varkonyi and Javon Moore would get the team going. Ethan Wyttenbach and Ben Wilmott would help close the game out for the Herd. Goaltender Waylon Esche would make his tenth start between the pipes for the Stampede.

The Fargo Force started the game out strong, dominating the first period. While Stampede saw opportunities to score Fargo would be the one to capitalize first. Early in the game, the Force would get one in but the refs waved it off. Fargo would answer back once again and Ilya Kolmakov would put it in at 12:01. No team would enter the penalty box in the first period. Fargo dominated the puck control, taking the shot-on-goal advantage 14 to 9.

The second period saw a fast start from the Herd. Just 58 seconds into the period Reid Varkonyi would tie the game, withassists from Filip Nordberg and Bryce Ingles. The Force would get an advantage at 1:55 when Joe McGraw would get a high-sticking double minor but the Stampede would be able to kill it off. Ritter Coombs would take a penalty at 7:31 but30 seconds later Fargo would get a head contact penalty that would result in fights breaking out leading to roughing penalties from Anthony Bongo and J.J. Monteiro. For the Force, Michael Coleman would get a roughing and head contact penalty, and Cameron Aucoin was called for roughing. Both teams would kill off the penalties. The period closed with more action starting with Javon Moore at 15:29 getting the assist from Austin Baker and Bryce Ingles. Joe McGraw would take a penalty at 16:24 for interference but the herd would kill it again. Stampede took over on shots on goal with 9 compared to 4 from Fargo and entered the second intermission with a one-goal lead.

The third period would get out to a familiarly hot start. This time, 29 seconds into the period Ethan Wyttenbach would score off the faceoff circle assisted by Reid Varkonyi. Shortly after, Ben Wilmott would back up the goal and the assist from Javon Moore. Stampede would take on three more penalties but killed them all off. Fargo tried to answer back with a goal at 12:02 from Alexei Zhukov but Reid Varkonyi got it back. At 12:46 he got the goal and assists from Ethan Wyttenbach and Filip Nordberg.

Goaltender Waylon Esche gets his tenth win of the season making 25 saves on 27 shots on goal for a .926 save percentage. This moves his overall season save percentage to .892.

Following this weekend, the Stampede will watch the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs to determine their opponent in the Conference Semifinals. The Stampede will play at home on April 19th as playoff hockey makes its return to Sioux Falls. Further information about more playoff games will be released later this week. For tickets to Saturday's game, give the Stampede a call at (605) 275-4625.

