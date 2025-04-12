Lumberjacks to Host First Round of Clark Cup Playoffs
April 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release
MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks have finished the regular season in the USHL as the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference and will face off against the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in the first round of the post season starting on Monday Night,
Every game of the best-of-3 series will be played at Trinity Health Arena. The schedule is as follows:
Monday, April 14th 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 15th 7 p.m.
*Wednesday, April 16th 7 p.m.* - If necessary
In the regular season, the Lumberjacks swept the season-long 4-game series against the RoughRiders.
Nov. 1st @ Cedar Rapids - 2-1 W
Nov. 2nd @ Cedar Rapids - 4-2 W
Feb. 28th vs Cedar Rapids - 3-1 W
Mar. 1st vs Cedar Rapids - 2-1 W
Tickets for the first round can be purchased at muskegonlumberjacks.com. Tickets start at just $12.
