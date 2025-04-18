Prospect of the Week: Hudson Kowalchuk

April 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sometimes the best hockey players come from the coldest places. That is certainly the case for defenseman Hudson Kowalchuk. The Winnipeg, MB native was selected in the 10th round, 146th overall in the 2024 USHL Phase I Draft.

Kowalchuk came to Omaha after spending this year with the Sioux Falls Power 16U team, where he earned 36 points (4 goals + 32 assists) in 39 games played. In Sioux Falls, he played with fellow Lancers prospect Jimmy Egan who we will cover next week. The season prior, Kowalchuk suited up at the U18 level with the Winnipeg Freeze as a 15 year old, notching 32 points (12 goals +20 assists) in 44 games, leading all defensemen on his squad.

Lancers General Manager Marc Fritsche had lots of praise for the young blueliner. "Kowalchuk plays with poise and thinks the game at a high level. His offensive upside is exciting," said Fritsche. Head Coach Ron Fogarty echoed Fritsche's sentiments calling Kowalchuk "A very good skating 200 foot defenseman and an offensive threat on the blue line."

The 16 year old Kowalchuk suited up for Omaha in the final three games of the season and immediately showed that offensive upside, earning his first USHL goal during his debut against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on April 6. His first goal displayed that high level of thinking, corralling a blocked puck and scoring from a sharp angle. Kowalchuk thoroughly enjoyed his time in Omaha going into next season.

"It was a great experience playing for the Omaha Lancers and in the USHL," Kowalchuk said. "The Lancers Organization and Coaching staff were great to me and the team welcomed me with open arms."

Kowalchuk seamlessly transitioned to the USHL game in his first three contests, integrating himself on defensive pairings with veterans such as Captain Branko Vukas and Noah Jones. Coach Fogarty explained this in further detail. "Hudson's edge work and mobility allow him to shut down rushes," said Fogarty. "He makes great reads on breakouts and has the ability to beat a forecheck with his feet.

Fritsche summed up Kowalchuk very simply. "Hudson will be a high end defenseman in our league," said Fritsche. "We have high expectations for Hudson in Omaha."

