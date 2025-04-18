Stampede Drop Game One of Western Conference Semifinals

April 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped game one to the Waterloo Blackhawks after the third period push from the Blackhawks. After a scoreless first period from either team, Sam Spehar would get the first goal of the game. Gennadi Chaly would get the other goal for the Herd but Waterloo would get two goals early in the third period to close out the first game of the series.

The Herd opened their first playoff game with strong puck control in the first period, setting a physical tone early that led to a scrum after the whistle and a roughing penalty assessed to Anthony Bongo. As his penalty expired, Filip Nordberg blocked a Blackhawks shot, and shortly after, Brock Schultz was called for spearing at 11:44, resulting in a five-minute major power play for the Herd. Despite several scoring chances, the Herd could not capitalize during the extended advantage. Nordberg later took an interference penalty at 17:22, but the Herd's penalty kill remained solid. At the end of a physical first period, the teams remained scoreless, with the Stampede holding an 11-7 edge in shots on goal.

During the second period the penalties would continue. Starting right away at 1:21 Ty Kretz would get called for hooking but the Stampede's Brent Solomon would receive a high sticking penalty. Leaving Waterloo with the man advantage for 1:35 but the Stampede would kill it off. At 5:04 the Stampede would get another power play opportunity and this time, Sam Spehar would knock the puck in for the first goal of the game. The assists were credited to Austin Baker and Ethan Wyttenbach. After a brief review for a possible high stick, the goal stood. The action continued with both teams trading chances until late in the period when Ryan Whiterabbit was called for a penalty at 15:25, followed by Morgan Brady at 15:55, setting up a 5-on-3 advantage for the Herd. Gennadi Chaly made the most of the opportunity, burying a power play goal from between the circles to give the Stampede a one-goal lead heading into the third.

Waterloo would respond fast in the third period. After just 39 seconds Brendan McMorrow would tie the game. To back up the goal Waterloo would take the lead at 4:48 with a goal from Grady Deering. However, action would continue at 8:19 when the Blackhawks would take a late shot on goal long after the whistle leading to penalties on both sides. Gennadi Chaly and Filip Nordberg would get called for roughing and Ty Mason of Waterloo would get two penalties, for unsportsmanlike conduct and roughing. This led to 5 on 5 hockey. Shortly after they would send Grimes to the penalty box but the Stampede called for a review on the play after a hit on Javon but no goal would be called. Right off the faceoff, Waterloo would backhand it in and score, giving them a two goal lead. The Stampede would have multiple attempts to get a goal back but would be unable to score and make the comeback.

Goaltender Waylon Esche made 18 saves on 22 shots on goal. He would earn a .818 save percentage on the night.

The Western Conference Semifinals will continue tomorrow night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The first 2,500 fans will get a Playoff Rally Towel thanks to Prairie Farms Dairy. Mr.Twister, face painting, a scavenger hunt, and a photo booth will all be in the concourse pregame. There will also be an Easter Trail where kids can stop and get candy, and other prizes, from each table. During the second intermission, Chuck-A-Puck will take center ice. Proceeds will benefit Washington High School Soccer.

Following tomorrow's game, the Stampede will travel to Waterloo for game three and four of the series, if necessary.

