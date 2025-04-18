Shlaine, Janz Goals Wins Game One

April 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







A Daniel Shlaine power play goal drew the Lincoln Stars to even, and an Aiden Janz tally a minute-and-a-half later was all the cushion the Stars (1-0) would need in taking down Sioux City (0-1) 3-2 in the Western Conference SemifinalsFriday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln goaltender Yan Shostak turned away trouble early and late in the first period by stopping point blank shots from Owen Keefe, whofound himself all alone on the doorstep just under four minutes in. Shostak then turning away a pair of short handed attempts from Olivers Murnieks, the first on a rocket from just inside the blue line with 30 seconds left to play in the period, the second from the slot as time expired in the first frame. Thanks to a Bruno Idzan goal at 12:32 of the period, the Stars took a 1-0 lead into the opening intermission. Idzan found the back of the net on a give and go from Hunter Anderson. Anderson, who finished the night with a pair of assists, intercepted an errant pass from Tate Pritchard in the Star's offensive zone and hit Idzan's tape for the tally.

An uneventful first 17-minutes of the second period escalated quickly down the stretchwhen Lincoln was whistled for two penalties and the Musketeers' quickly converted on both chances with the extra-man. Giacamo Martino opened the scoring for Sioux City when he beat Shostak blocker-side from the right circle off a feed from Nicholas Sykora. Sykora then beat Shostak himself low blocker just four-seconds into the Muskies' power play. Landen Gunderson won the faceoff back to Martino who found Sykora, who blasted the slapshot into the back of the net. Sioux City carried a 2-1 edge into the second intermission.

The Stars were whistled for four minor penaltiesin the second period and five in the game. SiouxCity finished two for five on the power play. Lincoln finished the night one for five on the power play.

Kason Muscutt was sent to the box for tripping 5:21 into the third frame. It took Lincoln and Shlaine just six-seconds to capitalize. Anderson and Gio Digiulian were credited with the helpers on Shlaine's goal. A short time later Janz went bardown to give the Stars the lead back for good. Defensemen Caeden Herrington and Tanner Henricks assisted on the game winner.

Shostak finished with 18 saves. Sioux City tender Samuel Urban stopped 19 shots on the night.

The Stars and Musketeersface off again Saturday night at 6:05 at the Ice Box. Purchase tickets for Saturday's Game Two atlincolnstars.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.