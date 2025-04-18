Third Period Settles Game One

April 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Brendan McMorrow had a hand in all three third period goals, and the Waterloo Black Hawks staged a road rally for Friday's 4-2 victory against the Sioux Falls Stampede at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The game opened a best-of-five series between the teams during the United States Hockey League Western Conference Playoffs. Dating back to the regular season, Waterloo has now won six consecutive games, their longest streak of 2024/25.

Carter Casey made 32 saves in Friday's contest. The Hawks were outshot in every period and by a final count of 34-22 for the night.

Nonetheless, McMorrow and the Hawks responded to a 2-1 second intermission deficit. Just 39 seconds out of the break, McMorrow capitalized after Grady Deering brought the puck to the high slot. Although it was poked away from Deering, McMorrow was well-positioned to put a shot under the crossbar when the puck slipped to him.

Before the period was five minutes old, Deering gave Waterloo the lead. He banked a dump in off the right boards, then got to the loose disk in the right circle, putting a low shot under Waylon Esche for what proved to be the game-winner.

McMorrow assisted on that tally, then scored the Hawks' lone power play goal of the night at 11:06. He was on the scene when Esche stopped Dylan Compton's attempt from the right point. Waiting at the edge of the crease, the veteran pushed a follow-up chance across the goal line.

Sioux Falls had been turned away on a five minute first period power play, but scored on two of their four advantages in the second. The first goal of the night came at 6:05 when Ethan Wyttenbach flipped a pass into the slot, and Sam Spehar chopped it in from the top of the crease.

Reid Daavettila answered three-and-a-half minutes later. The Hawks forward was there to take possession after the puck was nudged away from Chase Jette. Daavettila sent it home from the inside edge of the left circle.

However, the Stampede reassumed the lead at 16:32. Sioux Falls was on a two-man advantage when Wyttenbach set up Gennadi Chaly in the deep slot, and the defenseman hit the top corner with his try.

Game Two between the Black Hawks and Stampede is Saturday night in Sioux Falls, beginning at 6:05 p.m. The teams shift to Young Arena for Game Three on Monday at 6:35 p.m., with most seats available for $10 from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 0 1 3 - 4

Sioux Falls 0 2 0 - 2

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Bongo Sf (roughing), 9:32; Schultz Wat (major-spearing, game misconduct-spearing), 11:41; Nordberg Sf (interference), 17:22.

2nd Period-1, Sioux Falls, Spehar 1 (Baker, Wyttenbach), 6:05 (PP). 2, Waterloo, Daavettila 1 9:35. 3, Sioux Falls, Chaly 1 (Wyttenbach), 16:32 (PP). Penalties-Mason Wat (hooking), 1:21; Solomon Sf (high sticking), 2:57; Jette Wat (high sticking), 5:04; Whiterabbit Wat (tripping), 15:25; Brady Wat (kneeing), 15:55.

3rd Period-4, Waterloo, McMorrow 3 (Deering), 0:39. 5, Waterloo, Deering 1 (Ramos, McMorrow), 4:48. 6, Waterloo, McMorrow 4 11:06 (PP). Penalties-Mason Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd., roughing), 8:19; Chaly Sf (roughing), 8:19; Nordberg Sf (roughing), 8:19; Grimes Sf (tripping), 10:58.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 7-4-11-22. Sioux Falls 11-9-14-34.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 4; Sioux Falls 2 / 5.

Goalies-Waterloo, Casey (34 shots-32 saves). Sioux Falls, Esche (22 shots-18 saves).

A-3,823

