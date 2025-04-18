Fighting Saints Drop Series Opener to Capitols

April 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints fell 3-0 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Friday to the Madison Capitols.

In a goaltending battle on Friday night, the Fighting Saints and Capitols began the third period in a scoreless tie. Through the first 40 minutes, Liam Beerman made 18 saves for the Saints and Caleb Heil stopped all 17 shots for the Caps.

Then, early in the third, Madison's top line converted on a transition up ice for a go-ahead goal by Finn Brink at 1:48 of the third period. Ryker Lee assisted as well as defenseman John Stout to give Madison the lead early in the final frame.

At 4:13 of the period, the Fighting Saints earned their only power-play chance of the contest, but a short-handed breakaway by Gavin Uhlenkamp forced Edison Engle to take a hooking penalty and the power play lasted only 64 seconds.

Dubuque killed the abbreviated Caps power play and another slashing minor later in the period to finish a perfect night on three penalty kills.

The Fighting Saints pulled Beerman in the final 90 seconds of regulation to go for a tying goal late, but could not muster many quality opportunities before Mason Moe scored from center ice into the empty net with 41 seconds left. Sam Kappell did the same with 13 seconds remaining and Dubuque suffered the loss in Game 1.

Beerman finished the night with 26 saves on 27 shots, while the Saints were shutout by 23 Caleb Heil saves. Dubuque was shutout just once in the regular season, but followed that loss with six goals the following night in a 6-0 win at Des Moines in October.

The teams meet again in Dubuque on Saturday for Game 2 of the Conference Semifinals series.

