Fighting Five: Saints Host Madison to Open Conference Semifinals

DUBUQUE, IA - The No. 2 Dubuque Fighting Saints (41-18-1-2) host the No. 3 Madison Capitols (39-17-5-1) in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Playoff Picture

The Fighting Saints meet the Madison Capitols in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. It will be the first playoff matchup between the teams since Madison joined the USHL for the 2014-15 season.

The other Eastern Conference Semifinal series will feature the No. 1 Youngstown Phantoms and the No. 4 Muskegon Lumberjacks. Youngstown has home-ice advantage and the winners of each series will face off in the Eastern Conference Final.

2. Defend Dubuque

The Fighting Saints have home-ice advantage in the series, hosting Games 1, 2 and 5 (if necessary). Dubuque finished the regular season with a 21-8-1-0 record at ImOn Arena.

The Capitols finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed in the East at 39-17-5-1 and had a 16-11-3-0 record on the road.

3. Close Quarters

The Fighting Saints finished the season with a 24-7-1-2 record in one-goal games, including a 10-1 record in games decided in overtime.

The Fighting Saints' .813 winning percentage in games past regulation was the best in the USHL throughout the regular season.

4. Blocker Blitz

Liam Beerman (.913) led the league in save percentage, while Jan Špunar (.907) was fourth as Dubuque led the league in team save percentage at .903.

Špunar played in the first three games of the season series between the teams, while Beerman made 24 saves in a 5-4 overtime win on April 11 in Dubuque. Gavin Cornforth's third overtime goal of the season earned the Saints their lone victory of the four-game season series.

5. Cap Crunch

The Capitols swept the Green Bay Gamblers in the best-of-three First Round earlier this week. Madison hosted both games, earning 4-3 and 5-3 victories in the two games.

Mason Moe scored three times in the series to lead the team, while Colton Jamieson assisted four times in the two wins. Leading regular-season scorer Ryker Lee had a goal and an assist in the series. Lee finished fourth in the USHL with 68 points this season and had five in four games against Dubuque.

Friday's Game 1 begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

