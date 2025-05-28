Week 1 Western Conference Player of the Week: Napheesa Collier

May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Napheesa Collier established her spot as the league's leading scorer after a monster Week 1

She led the Minnesota Lynx to a perfect start while averaging 29.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 1.75 SPG!

