Week 1 Western Conference Player of the Week: Napheesa Collier
May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Napheesa Collier established her spot as the league's leading scorer after a monster Week 1
She led the Minnesota Lynx to a perfect start while averaging 29.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 1.75 SPG!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
