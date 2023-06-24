Weather Update

June 24, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







We are monitoring today's weather forecast. As of now we are STILL ON as scheduled for Med City Night presented by Brothers Bar and Grill. The Kwik Trip Ticket Window and Mad City Windows Tailgate Area will open at 5, Gates will open at 5:30. First Pitch is scheduled for 6:35. Keep checking our Social Media and Website for more updates as they become available.

