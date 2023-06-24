Rockford Rivets Unable to Overcome Kokomo Jackrabbits in Low-Scoring Battle

June 24, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







Kokomo, IN - In a tightly contested baseball game on Friday evening, the Rockford Rivets found themselves on the wrong side of a low-scoring matchup against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Despite a commendable performance by starting pitcher Cale McCallister, the Rivets were unable to generate sufficient offense, ultimately falling to the Jackrabbits by a score of 3-1.

The game started with both teams displaying their pitching prowess, keeping the opposing offenses at bay. McCallister took the mound for the Rivets and delivered an impressive five-inning performance, showcasing his skill and control. He allowed just two earned runs while striking out seven batters, providing his team with a solid foundation to work from.

Despite McCallister's strong outing, the Rivets struggled to find their rhythm offensively. Facing a formidable pitching staff from the Jackrabbits, the Rockford hitters were unable to string together hits or create scoring opportunities. As a result, they only managed to push across one run throughout the course of the game.

The lone offensive highlight for the Rockford Rivets came in the 3rd inning when Coltin Quagliano hit a solo blast, briefly breathing life into their hopes of a comeback.

However, the Kokomo Jackrabbits' pitching staff remained dominant, stifling the Rivets' offense for the remainder of the game. Their pitchers consistently hit their spots and kept the Rockford hitters off balance, preventing any further scoring threats.

Despite the disappointing outcome, the Rockford Rivets can take solace in the performances of their pitching staff, particularly Cale McCallister. His impressive outing provided a strong foundation for the team, keeping them within striking distance throughout the game. However, the lack of offensive production proved to be their downfall, as the Jackrabbits' pitching staff held firm and secured the 3-1 victory.

Although the result didn't go in their favor, the Rockford Rivets will regroup and look to bounce back as they take on the Kalamazoo Growlers Saturday night for Military Night at Rivets Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.