Kingfish Defeat Rockers 2-1, Reel in Fourth Straight Victory

Green Bay, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Green Bay Rockers 2-1 at Capital Credit Union Park to take game one of the two-game set.

With the victory, the boys in baby blue have now won a season-best four straight contests. This is also the longest streak in the Great Lakes. Adam Pottinger's punch single up the middle handed his team a lead in the fifth that they would not give back.

Bobby Atkinson (Heartland Community College) led Kenosha's offense, as he tied the game at one run a piece with a solo shot to the opposite field in the fourth frame.

Kendal Ewell (University of Kentucky) was a bright spot at the plate for Green Bay. He went 1-for-3 and scored the lone run for his squad.

Eckerd College southpaw Jake Stipp (1-1) earned his first win with the Kingfish after his most impressive outing yet. Stipp gave up just one run on two hits in five and a third innings of work, and the bullpen behind him didn't give up a single runner the rest of the way.

Missouri Southern State University hurler Kyle Stoddard (2-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing a pair of runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in six frames of work.

With the win, Kenosha (13-13) sits at fourth place in the Great Lakes East; they are now just 3.5 games behind the division leaders in Traverse City.

Green Bay (15-12) still sits in first place in the Great Lakes West, but they are now in a three-way tie at the top with Madison and Wausau.

These two teams will finish off their four-game season series tomorrow, June 25, at 1:05 PM CST.

