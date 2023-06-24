Rafters Shut Out In Game 1 At Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- It was a game where the Rafters are going to want to forget as they were shut out by the Battle Jacks 2-0. Battle Creek out hit Wisconsin Rapids 5-1.

The Jacks struck first in the bottom of the second inning as designated hitter, Brock Daniels, sliced a ball into right field to advance him to second. The very next batter, Blake Mcrae, hit a hard ground ball into right field to bring Daniels home from second. Battle Creek kept the bats rolling in the bottom of the 3rd as Charlie Rhee drilled a ball into right field and Areseneau raced home from second base. Those were the only two scores of the game.

Wisconsin Rapids was able to get a hit in the top of the 6th from Ty Johnson who grounded a ball into right field. The Rafters walked 4 different times, but no one could get home from any hits. This was the first time the Rafters had one hit and were shut out in a game all season.

The Rafters bullpen totaled 5 strikeouts with Paulsen and Ferry each getting a pair. Wisconsin Rapids had many ground outs and fly outs today and struggled to get on base. Nobody reached 3rd today and the Rafters found themselves constantly getting out. Battle Creek pitcher, Hunter Vardanoe, tallied 5 struck outs and the Rafters were not able to find an answer

Wisconsin Rapids will have to shake this one off and move on from a rough performance. They have another contest with Battle Creek tomorrow from MCCU Field. First pitch is scheduled at 6:35

Wisconsin Rapids will have to shake this one off and move on from a rough performance. They have another contest with Battle Creek tomorrow from MCCU Field. First pitch is scheduled at 6:35.

