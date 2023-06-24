Kokomo Walks off Wausau, Wins 6-5 in Tenth
June 24, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
KOKOMO, Ind. - A 5-4 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning was not enough for Wausau Saturday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
After scoring two runs to take the lead in the eighth, Wausau (15-12) allowed bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth - and an RBI sacrifice fly for the Jackrabbits (12-14) tied the game forcing extras.
Following a one-two-three inning in the Wausau half, Kokomo would load the bases again in the tenth following back to back intentional walks, and a wild pitch would score the winning run.
Wausau loses the first extra-inning contest of the year, 6-5, and now have lost two in a row.
Key Moments:
Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) continues to hit the baseball very well, going â...- with two doubles.
Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) hit the RBI single to give Wausau a 5-4 lead in the eighth.
Drew Berkland (Minnesota) had himself a three-hit night, going 3/6 with two RBIs.
Up Next:
Wausau returns to Kokomo Municipal Stadium Sunday to face off against the Jackrabbits again. First pitch will be at 5:05 p.m. ET (4:05 p.m. CT) Sunday, June 25.
For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.
